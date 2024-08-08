Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 397 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 523.4% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CASH. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pathward Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of Pathward Financial stock opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.80.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $176.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

