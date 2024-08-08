Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,941 Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cullinan Therapeutics

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $130,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,972.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGEM. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jonestrading increased their price target on Cullinan Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM opened at $16.54 on Thursday. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $30.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of -0.12.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullinan Therapeutics Profile

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

