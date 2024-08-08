Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,880,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,190,000 after buying an additional 63,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,715,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALRM opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.44.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.32 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

