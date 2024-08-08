Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $96.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 12.63. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $138.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.92.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.44 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.