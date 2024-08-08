Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 499.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,336,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after acquiring an additional 420,978 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $1,493,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter worth $612,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1,544.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after buying an additional 316,393 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $898,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

RUSHA stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

