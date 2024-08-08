Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 11,409 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sage Therapeutics worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAGE has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised Sage Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.61.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $500.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.87% and a negative net margin of 458.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 249.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.