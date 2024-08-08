Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 24,791 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth $737,000. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth $6,427,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,588,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,512,000 after buying an additional 91,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVT opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.80, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 900.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

