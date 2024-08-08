Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 3,925 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HA. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Hawaiian Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ HA opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $14.89.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $731.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 1,220.98% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

