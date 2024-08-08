Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 67,584 Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,584 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSPD. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,653,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $2,231,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $2,819,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,965,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,267,000 after buying an additional 246,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $21.71.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.58 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSPD. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

