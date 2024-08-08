Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 6,826 SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Essex LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SN. China Renaissance started coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

Shares of SN stock opened at $72.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.47. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $80.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

