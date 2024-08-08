Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,809 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,171,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after buying an additional 353,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,784,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,962 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,914,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 138,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 6.0 %

Aurora Innovation stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

In other news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 338,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $1,078,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 442,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,094.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aurora Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.