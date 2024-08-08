Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,772,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Avista by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,539,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,519,000 after acquiring an additional 26,454 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 10.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,904,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,701,000 after purchasing an additional 174,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,597,000 after purchasing an additional 55,697 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,365,000 after acquiring an additional 346,540 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avista news, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,716 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $61,261.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,897.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $61,261.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,897.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $92,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,071.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,916 shares of company stock valued at $215,268. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.25. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Avista had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $390.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

