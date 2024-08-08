Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LULU. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.26.

LULU opened at $233.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.45 and its 200 day moving average is $364.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

