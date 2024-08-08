Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 72,621 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 72,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $346,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Granite Construction from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Granite Construction Stock Down 1.2 %

GVA stock opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.37. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.14%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

