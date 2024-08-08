Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 78.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 90.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSY opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.43%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

