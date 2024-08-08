Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SpartanNash worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 183,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 41,832 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $789,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 241,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 149,750 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $661.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $24.51.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

