Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $409,000 Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 291.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 16.6% in the second quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 1,666.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of COO stock opened at $91.80 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.