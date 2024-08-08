Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $411,000 Stock Position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,702,000 after buying an additional 453,254 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,557,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,892,000 after purchasing an additional 164,333 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $810.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $15.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.49 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on MD

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.