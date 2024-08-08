Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $511,000 Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 78.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in SEA by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

SEA Stock Up 0.1 %

SEA stock opened at $60.73 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,214.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average is $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.