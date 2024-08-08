Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $533,000 Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 292.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 74,782 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 715,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after buying an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of PRGO opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.57 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $40.28.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,571.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,698.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRGO

Perrigo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.