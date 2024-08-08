Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $543,000 Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $83,970,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 289.7% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,258,000 after purchasing an additional 632,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,280,000 after purchasing an additional 588,147 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 295.9% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 656,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,063,000 after purchasing an additional 490,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 13.0% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,226,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Transactions at Natera

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $613,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,209,089.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $53,592.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,314,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $613,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,089.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,387 shares of company stock worth $12,684,836 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $100.36 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $117.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Natera

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.