Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $560,000 Stock Position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SilverBow Resources worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,197,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,873,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 582,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after buying an additional 302,413 shares during the period. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the first quarter worth about $18,129,000. Kore Advisors LP acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,366,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C sold 2,100,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $77,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,181,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,710,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SBOW

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average is $33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.58. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95.

SilverBow Resources Profile

(Free Report)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.