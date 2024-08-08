Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $588,000 Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Rapid7 by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,409,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $37,790,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 46.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,254,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,512,000 after acquiring an additional 397,968 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,410,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,514,000 after acquiring an additional 160,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at $5,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Rapid7 Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of RPD opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.98. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.10 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

