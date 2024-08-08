Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,402 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $8.05 on Thursday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.63 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 21.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HDSN. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

