Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 270.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Miller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 101.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Miller Industries by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Miller Industries during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Miller Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:MLR opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $706.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average of $52.55. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $349.87 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 19.46%.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

