Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,999 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 161,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52,187 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Intel by 15.4% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 7,486 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Intel by 67.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 43,598 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,562 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $51.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

