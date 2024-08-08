Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in Zeta Global by 891.8% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 237,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 213,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,286,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,647,000 after purchasing an additional 370,912 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 276,294 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at about $4,113,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $6,411,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZETA opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The business had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

