Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $538,000 Investment in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Newpark Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NR. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 647,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 418,570 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 327,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 131,609 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 63,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NR shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newpark Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Newpark Resources Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $663.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

