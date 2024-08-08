Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Mayville Engineering at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $713,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 65.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 60,896 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,471 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Stock Performance

NYSE MEC opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $379.65 million, a PE ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. William Blair raised shares of Mayville Engineering to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

