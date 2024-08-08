Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,131 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO opened at $31.15 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.99 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,625.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,659.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $217,627.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,625.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,659.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,203 shares of company stock worth $462,002. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

