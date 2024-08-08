Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,328 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 3,063.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

THOR Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE THO opened at $99.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.54 and its 200 day moving average is $104.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.71. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.