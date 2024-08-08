Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 15,680 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 269.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Expro Group by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expro Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Expro Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 88,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expro Group news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,701,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $60,117,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,195,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,701,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $60,117,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,195,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Steven J. Russell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 84,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,737,240 shares of company stock worth $60,891,007. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expro Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of XPRO stock opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26. Expro Group Holdings has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

