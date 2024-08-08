Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 218,034 Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) by 311.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,034 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Real Brokerage were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Real Brokerage by 17.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.
Real Brokerage Price Performance
Shares of REAX opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99.
About Real Brokerage
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Real Brokerage
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Alphabet Stock: Why Now’s The Time To Be Greedy
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Reddit Stock Confirms More Upside Potential for Upcoming Quarters
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Rivian is Heading Back to $10 or Lower: Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.