Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,829 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Progress Software by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Progress Software by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $190,233.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,871. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $32,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $190,233.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,161 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,338. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progress Software Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PRGS opened at $55.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $175.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 10.29%. Research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Progress Software from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

About Progress Software

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Articles

