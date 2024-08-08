Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in APA by 34.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in APA by 39.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 20,654 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in APA during the second quarter valued at $478,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 12.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its position in shares of APA by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 3.26. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. APA’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APA. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

