Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,578 Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Montrose Environmental Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 453.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Mainsail Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.
Montrose Environmental Group Trading Up 0.2 %
MEG stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $49.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday.
Montrose Environmental Group Profile
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.
