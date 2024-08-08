Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 31,639 ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 31,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 66,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 26,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $461,143.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 57,211 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,048,677.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,171.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 26,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $461,143.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 679,369 shares of company stock valued at $12,178,292. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.54. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $145.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.14 million. On average, analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

