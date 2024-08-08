Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 396,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,964 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocGo were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DocGo by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after buying an additional 347,984 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in DocGo by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in DocGo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Birchview Capital LP grew its stake in DocGo by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DocGo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,672,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,905,000 after purchasing an additional 55,246 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocGo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DocGo news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 162,933 shares in the company, valued at $509,980.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lee Bienstock acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,661.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler purchased 10,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 162,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,980.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocGo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCGO opened at $2.99 on Thursday. DocGo Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $303.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. DocGo had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DCGO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCGO

DocGo Profile

(Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.