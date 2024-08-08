Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 294.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Pool by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Pool by 17.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Pool by 11.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Pool by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pool by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.22.

Pool Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $349.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.25. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $293.51 and a 52-week high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.