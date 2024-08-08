Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth $868,000. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,361,000 after acquiring an additional 224,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the first quarter worth about $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Trading Down 0.2 %

SG opened at $25.82 on Thursday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. Sweetgreen’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $4,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $4,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,889 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $121,920.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,989.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,692 shares of company stock worth $13,738,038. Insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Sweetgreen Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

