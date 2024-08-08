Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,433 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOB. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $542,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 66,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,350,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $39.09 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on LOB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In related news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $93,522.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

