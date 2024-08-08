Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Braze were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRZE. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Braze by 29.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Braze by 5.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,714,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Braze by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Braze

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $56,786.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,381 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $56,786.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $744,956.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,835,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,929. 24.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRZE opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.06. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRZE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

