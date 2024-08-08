Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,816 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 43,600.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Stock Performance

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $31.13 on Thursday. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.90.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. TowneBank’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on TowneBank from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

