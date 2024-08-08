Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 149 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in PulteGroup by 551.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE PHM opened at $119.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $135.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

