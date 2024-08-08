Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 17,760 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,760 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 61.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.75. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $41.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $900.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at $43,123,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 714,218 shares of company stock worth $25,945,528 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CENTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

