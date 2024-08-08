Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,067 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Workday by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.44.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $210.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.42.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

