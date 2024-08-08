Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 22,530 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,530 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.80, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $27.40.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $415.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.54.

In related news, Director Adam Boehler purchased 277,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $4,488,226.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,488,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,752,295.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $26,927.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,125.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Boehler purchased 277,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $4,488,226.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,488,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,752,295.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 293,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,481 and have sold 17,607 shares valued at $314,813. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

