Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 507 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 66.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,374,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,180 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 995.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,599,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,739,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,588,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,032,000 after buying an additional 165,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,496,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,748,000 after buying an additional 97,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

SYF stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Baird R W raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

