Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 6,107 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTH. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 91.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth $275,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 4.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Stock Down 1.0 %

HTH opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $35.66.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $112,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

