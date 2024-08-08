Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 6,379 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 20.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCY opened at $62.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $62.68.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Mercury General had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

